Food for Profit, a program through the University of Maryland Extension, will host a one-day seminar April 9 at the Prince George’s Soil Conservation District in Upper Marlboro for entrepreneurs interested in setting up a commercial food business.

The seminar, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5301 Marlboro Race Track Road, is designed to help entrepreneurs work through the maze of local and state regulations, food safety issues and business management concepts that go into developing a commercial food business. The session, modeled after a course offered by the Penn State University Extension, has been specifically adapted to Maryland’s food production regulations, food entrepreneurial resources and marketing opportunities.

The seminal costs $55 per person, which includes all materials and lunch. Registration is required through the University of Maryland Extension Eventbrite on-line system at https://ffp-apr9.eventbrite.com or with a payment by check by using our downloadable registration form at https://go.umd.edu/Mail-in-Registration-form. Checks should be made out to the University of Maryland. All registrations must be postmarked or received by April 1.