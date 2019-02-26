Quantcast

LifeBridge Health to buy Bon Secours Hospital

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer February 26, 2019

LifeBridge Health plans to acquire Bon Secours Hospital while the rest of Bon Secours' remaining presence in west Baltimore would focus on population health. Bon Secours Mercy Health and LifeBridge Health officially signed a letter of intent Tuesday for LifeBridge to acquire the hospital, anticipating a finalized deal this August. “We think this an exciting opportunity to ...

