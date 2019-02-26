Quantcast

Teen struck, critically injured by MARC train heading to DC

By: Associated Press February 26, 2019

A teenager has been struck and injured by a MARC commuter train in Maryland, one day after another person was killed in the same county by another MARC train on a different route.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo