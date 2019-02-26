Quantcast

Md. House moves forward on $15 minimum wage

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 26, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — A House of Delegates committee has approved a bill that would increase the state minimum wage to $15 per hour. The amended bill approved by the House Economic Matters Committee Monday night extends the phase-in period for the increase and removes a number of key provisions sought by activists. The bill proposes that the minimum ...

