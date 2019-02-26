Quantcast

Texas investors buy BWI Embassy Suites

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 26, 2019

A pair of Texas-based firms purchased the Embassy Suites in Baltimore at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport for an undisclosed price. TCOR Hotel Partners and Trigate Capital bought the 251-suite hotel in Linthicum Heights for an undisclosed price. CBRE's Bradley Burwell, Ron Danko and Spencer Davidson represented the seller. The sale marks CBRE Hotel's eighth hotel ...

