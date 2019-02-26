Quantcast

United Way of Central Md. to host Mission of Mercy Dental Clinic

By: Daily Record Staff February 26, 2019

United Way of Central Maryland will host the third Baltimore Mission of Mercy Dental Clinic Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1100 Wicomico St. in Baltimore. The annual project will provide approximately $700,000 worth of free dental care for an anticipated 1,000 people facing poverty or homelessness. Dentists, hygienists, dental students and ...

