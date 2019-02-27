Quantcast

Judge overturns $20 million verdict in lawsuit against Beretta

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 27, 2019

A Baltimore County judge reduced a $20 million jury verdict to $1 Tuesday after determining that the plaintiff, a local aerospace manufacturing company, had failed to prove damages against Beretta USA for breaching a nondisclosure agreement. Adcor Defense Inc. brought its suit in 2015 accusing Beretta, a firearms manufacturing company, of misappropriating work done by Adcor ...

