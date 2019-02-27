Quantcast

Baltimore Opportunity Zone leader worried about business investment

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 27, 2019

ANNAPOLIS -- Baltimore's Opportunity Zone guru said commercial real estate development is dominating investor interest in the federally created tax shelters, while operating businesses are failing to attract similar attention. Ben Seigel, Baltimore’s Opportunity Zone coordinator, told the Maryland Senate Budget and Taxation Committee Wednesday that the "More Opportunities for Marylanders" bill may help correct the ...

