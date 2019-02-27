Dr. Henrietta O. Akintoye | Mercy Medical Center

Henrietta O. Akintoye, OB/GYN, has joined the Family Childbirth and Children’s Center at Mercy Medical Center in downtown Baltimore.

Akintoye is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology. She earned her medical degree at Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta.

Akintoye completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Mount Sinai West/Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital Center in New York. She has received multiple awards and commendations, most notably the Gibbons Award from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.