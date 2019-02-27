Frank P. Kellner and Will Reiber | Harford Family House

Frank P. Kellner and Will Reiber were named to the board of directors of Harford Family House.

Kellner is vice president of claims and a corporate secretary with Harford Mutual. He joined the firm in 1990 as a claims examiner and after various leadership roles in the organization’s claims department, he was named vice president of claims in 2003. His commitment to his community was recognized in 2017 when he was named one of Harford County’s most beautiful people by the Harford County Government. He graduated from Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia with a Bachelor of Science in accounting and business administration in 1989.

Reiber, a lifelong Harford County resident, is a lieutenant with the Aberdeen Police Department and joined the department in 2006. He began his career as a law enforcement officer in 1999 as a member of the 30th graduating class of the Maryland Transit Authority Police. As lieutenant, Reiber commands the administrative division of the department; he also serves as lead public information officer, where he timely and accurately disseminates information to key stakeholders on matters of public safety. Under his leadership, the department has created a series of highly interactive social media initiatives aimed at promoting community inclusion and involvement. A long-time supporter of Harford Family House, Reiber has participated in the organization’s annual “Home Runs for the Homeless” home run derby for 10 consecutive years and has assisted in rejuvenating apartments for incoming families and organizing gift drives to benefit families.