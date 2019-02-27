Quantcast

Yes, your smartphone is getting smarter

By: Tom Baden February 27, 2019

  Here are personal and true stories about the state of today’s digital marketing. Over the past week, I noticed some seemingly intrusive messaging on my smartphone. I parked in front of a mattress store to eat at a nearby restaurant. An hour later, I received a Google message: “How was your mattress shopping experience…?” The search ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo