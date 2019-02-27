Kathy Lane | TranZed Alliance

TranZed Alliance , a nonprofit organization serving children and families in Maryland and the District of Columbia, named Kathy Lane chief of educational services. In this role, Lane supports the development of TranZed Alliance’s special education programs and charter schools.

Lane has 32 years of education experience focusing on students who face barriers to learning in public school systems. Lane held multiple positions with Anne Arundel County Public Schools, including executive director of alternative education, director of alternative education and safe schools, assistant principal of the Glendale Regional Program and specialist for programs and services for students with emotional disabilities in the Division of Special Education. She was also a special educator with Prince George’s County Public Schools.