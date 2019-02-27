Keith DiBenedetto | Hunt Valley Family Health

Keith DiBenedetto, CRNP, who specializes in primary care, has joined Hunt Valley Family Health, an affiliate of Mercy Personal Physicians, at Lutherville.

DiBenedetto, a Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner, services to patients 18 and older and coordinates preventive health care services with specialty physicians and other healthcare providers as needed.

He received a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Rutgers University. DiBenedetto earned a Master of Science in adult-gerontology primary care nurse practitioner from Drexel University. He has clinical experience as a student nurse practitioner at Mercy Personal Physicians at Lutherville, Reisterstown and

Hunt Valley Family Health. DiBenedetto is a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, American Nurses Association and Nurse Practitioner Association of Maryland.