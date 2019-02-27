Quantcast

MileOneAutogroup donates $26K for cancer rides

By: Daily Record Staff February 27, 2019

MileOne Autogroup announced a gift of $26,000 Wednesday to the American Cancer Society’s 2019 Road to Recovery program, which provides free rides for cancer patients in Baltimore city and county who need transportation for their treatment. Rides funded thanks to MileOne Autogroup are arranged through an American Cancer Society partnership with Ride Health and its transportation ...

