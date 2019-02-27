Quantcast

Miles & Stockbridge, former principal reach confidential settlement on all claims

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 27, 2019

Miles & Stockbridge and a former equity principal at the firm have reached a confidential settlement on all claims, both sides confirmed Wednesday. News of the settlement comes just a day before the parties were scheduled to attend a hearing in Baltimore City Circuit Court to plead their case on a motion for attorneys' fees, and ...

