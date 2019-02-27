Nicole Parrau | Mercy Personal Physicians Downtown

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff February 27, 2019

parrau-nicole-mercy-personal-physiciansNicole J. Parrau, CRNP, a certified registered nurse practitioner, joins Primary Care Physician Dr. Thomas Lynch at Mercy Personal Physicians Downtown in Baltimore. She treats a wide range of acute and chronic conditions such as cold and flu, hypertension, diabetes, arthritis and asthma.

Parrau completed a Master of Science in nursing at George Washington University, and a Bachelor of Science in physical education from Washington Adventist University and an Associates degree in nursing from Montgomery College.

Parrau is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

 

