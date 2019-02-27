Quantcast

Stein Sperling to relocate main office in Rockville

By: Daily Record Staff February 27, 2019

Stein Sperling Bennett De Jong Driscoll PC will relocate its main office from 25 West Middle Lane to 1101 Wootton Pkwy. in Rockville, firm officials said Wednesday. The firm will start in temporary space and eventually occupy its newly designed and built space in early 2020. This move is the first in the firm’s 40-year history. Stein ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo