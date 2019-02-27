Quantcast

Volkswagen to open 115-acre facility at Tradepoint Atlantic

By: Daily Record Staff February 27, 2019

Tradepoint Atlantic announced Wednesday that Volkswagen Group of America will begin to import and distribute its vehicles through the Port of Baltimore at the Tradepoint Atlantic terminal. Under the terms of the agreement, Tradepoint Atlantic said it will develop and lease an import and processing facility for Volkswagen, which in turn will make a significant investment ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo