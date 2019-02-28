Quantcast

Man gets prison for cyberstalking Georgetown Law interviewer

By: Associated Press February 28, 2019

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware man has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for cyberstalking a Georgetown Law School interviewer who didn't recommend him for admission. The News Journal of Wilmington reports Ho Ka Terence Yung was sentenced Wednesday for what prosecutors say was a "graphic and psychotic course of intimidation" that spanned 18 months. They ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo