Emily Shelley, Danielle Moore and Nicole Bandy | Crosby Marketing Communications

Emily Shelley and Danielle Moore have been promoted to senior integration manager and Nicole Bandy to senior digital program manager with Crosby Marketing Communications.

As senior integration manager, Shelley manages integrated campaigns for clients, including the Veterans Health Administration and the Military OneSource program, the Department of Defense’s flagship digital services platform that supports service members and their families across the globe. Prior to joining Crosby in 2016, Shelley worked in project management and media positions at MOS Creative. She has a Bachelor of Arts from James Madison University with a concentration in communication studies.

With her promotion to senior integration manager, Moore takes on a larger role managing social, digital and web communications programs for Military OneSource. Earlier in her career, she spent five years at Merkle, where she was in account management serving clients such as USAA, PNC Bank and TIAA-CREF. Moore graduated from Towson University with a Bachelor of Science in marketing.

In her role as a senior digital program manager, Bandy conducts a variety of search engine marketing programs, online promotions and analytics reporting for clients, including the Social Security Administration, Health Resources and Services Administration and Shriners Hospitals for Children. She joined Crosby in 2014 as a Digital Marketing Specialist and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from James Madison University.