Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake celebrates 100th anniversary

By: Daily Record Staff February 28, 2019

Incorporated on Feb. 27, 1919, Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Inc. is celebrating 100 years in Maryland, known for its retail stores and donation centers that fund job training programs for those with barriers to employment. The Baltimore Goodwill Industries was the seventh Goodwill in the U.S. with a first year budget of $2,625. It was started by Rev. John S. ...

