Human trafficking survivors, advocates seek expansion of vacatur law

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 28, 2019

Human trafficking survivors and advocates say the law allowing survivors to have their prostitution convictions vacated must be expanded to include other crimes to close a gap in the justice system. Senate Bill 691 would add misdemeanors such as drug possession, trespassing, income tax violations and insurance fraud, as well as theft and burglary felonies, which ...

