Quantcast

This is no little plan

By: Joe Nathanson February 28, 2019

“Make no little plans. They have no magic to stir men’s blood and probably themselves will not be realized.  Make big plans; aim high in hope and work …” Those are the words of Daniel Burnham, the architect and city planner best known for planning the World’s Columbian Exposition held in Chicago in 1893 and later ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo