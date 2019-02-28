Quantcast

Lawmakers weigh health insurance mandate for Md.

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer February 28, 2019

A health insurance mandate aimed at drawing more people into Maryland's insurance market could help reduce premiums and make insurance more affordable, supporters said Thursday. Legislation to create a penalty for people who do not have health insurance was heard Thursday by the House Health and Government Operations Committee. “What this bill here is trying to do ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo