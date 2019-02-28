Quantcast

Leana Wen: Don’t censor our doctors

By: Commentary: Leana Wen February 28, 2019

The Trump-Pence administration just made an unprecedented move to implement an unethical "gag" rule, prohibiting doctors and nurses from providing millions of patients with full information about their health care options. This is a serious threat to the deep trust between health care providers and our patients, and an attack on access to health care ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo