Coast Guard officer accused of drafting hit list is indicted

By: Associated Press Michael Kunzelman February 28, 2019

A Coast Guard officer accused of being a white supremacist who compiled a hit list of prominent Democrats was indicted Wednesday on drug and firearms charges.

