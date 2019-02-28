Quantcast

Court hearing set in Capital Gazette shooting case

By: Associated Press February 28, 2019

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Attorneys for the man accused of killing five people at the Capital Gazette newsroom will have a chance to ask for more details about the charges against their client in a court hearing. The hearing is scheduled for Thursday in Annapolis. A trial is set for June for 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos. His attorneys ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo