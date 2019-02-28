Quantcast

Md. House censures Lisanti for racial slur

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 28, 2019

ANNAPOLIS —  The House of Delegates voted unanimously Thursday to censure Del. Mary Ann Lisanti, a Harford County Democrat who had acknowledged using a  racial slur. The vote was 137-0, with Lisanti abstaining. She rose to speak after the vote was taken but was not recognized. "This is a serious situation and it warrants a serious response ...

