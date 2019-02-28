Quantcast

Cohen returns to Capitol Hill after slamming Trump as liar

By: Associated Press Mary Clare Jalonick, Eric Tucker and Michael R. Sisak February 28, 2019

President Donald Trump's former lawyer returned to Capitol Hill on Thursday for hours of closed-door questioning after publicly branding his former boss a racist and a con man who lied about business dealings in Russia and directed him to conceal extramarital relationships.

