Amy Ward | Oak Crest

Amy Ward was promoted to assistant human resources director at Oak Crest, a retirement community developed and managed by Erickson Living.

Ward has been with Oak Crest since November, 2016 as senior human resources manager. Previously, she was employed with LifeBridge Health for 14 years.

Ward earned a Bachelor of Science from Ursinus College and a master’s degree in human resources management from Villanova University. A member of the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM) and Chesapeake Human Resources Association, she holds Professional in Human Resources and SHRM-CP certifications.