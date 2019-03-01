Quantcast

Court of Special Appeals panel to hear cases at UB Law

By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2019

A panel of the Maryland Court of Special Appeals will hear cases in the University of Baltimore School of Law’s moot courtroom on Monday and Wednesday from approximately 9 a.m. to noon. These are working sessions of the court and are open to the public. Appropriate attire is required, no audio or video recording is permitted, ...

