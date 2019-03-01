Harford Chamber of Commerce hosts annual dinner

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot gets ready to present a token to Deborah Williams, the Harford Chamber Board chair and vice president of commercial lending at APG Federal Credit Union. (Photo by Kate Rodriguez)
Alex Penduck, center, an insurance adviser with WSMT Insurance; and colleague Ryan Hayes, right, an account executive with the firm, engage in a conversation. (Photo by Kate Rodriguez)
Connor Hanley, left, membership coordinator with the Harford Chamber of Commerce, chats with Robert Andrews, administrator of the Harford County Office of Community and Economic Development. (Photo by Kate Rodriguez)
Members of the Harford Chamber of Commerce team got into the spirit of things during the Chamber’s annual dinner at Maryland Golf & Country Club. From left are Connor Hanley, membership coordinator; Heather Irizarry, director of membership; Angela Rose, president and CEO; and Kate Rodriguez, marketing and communications specialist. (Photo by Kate Rodriguez)
Decorated with the theme “Commerce & Comrade-opoly,” the Maryland Golf & Country Club in Bel Air played host to approximately 200 guests for the Harford Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner. (Photo by Kate Rodriguez)
From left, Len Parrish, director of the Harford County Office of Community and Economic Development; Angela Rose, president and CEO of the Harford County Chamber of Commerce; Trish Heidenreich, director of economic development for the Town of Bel Air; Lyle Sheldon, president and CEO of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health; and Eric Rebbert, president of ETR Consulting Group Inc., attended the Chamber’s annual dinner. (Photo by Kate Rodriguez)
Dr. Dick Streett, left, secretary of the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Board of Directors, and Adele Wilzack, center, a UM UCH board member chat during the Harford County Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner. (Photo by Kate Rodriguez)
Diane Edwards Moore, public relations specialist at Har-Co Credit Union, and John Desmone, executive director of Towson University in northeastern Maryland, holding a flyer for the CONECT Initiative. Launched by the Harford County Chamber of Commerce’s Education Committee, the CONECT initiative stands for Chamber Organizing the Network for Education and Career Training, which aims to connect companies and individuals interested in grooming the next generation of our workforce with educational opportunities throughout Harford County. (Photo by Kate Rodriguez)
Mandy Diamond, a principal consultant at Blue Zone Thinking, enjoys a conversation during the Harford County Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner. (Photo by Kate Rodriguez)
From left, Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot; Deborah Williams, Harford Chamber Board chair and vice president of commercial lending at APG Federal Credit Union; Lyle Sheldon, president and CEO of Upper Chesapeake Health; and Philip Einhorn, Town Commissioner of the Town of Bel Air, gather for a photo at the Maryland Golf & Country Club. (Photo by Kate Rodriguez)
Angela Rose, president and CEO of the Harford County Chamber of Commerce is all smiles with Jay Ellenby, president of Safe Harbors Travel Group and past chair of the Harford Chamber board, as they enjoy the Chamber’s annual dinner. (Photo by Kate Rodriguez)
Terry Grant, center, a director with KatzAbosch, attended the Harford County Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner at the Maryland Golf & Country Club. (Photo by Kate Rodriguez)
Mandy Diamond, center, a principal consultant with Blue Zone Thinking, answers a question from another of the guests during the Harford County Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner at the Maryland Golf & Country Club. (Photo by Kate Rodriguez)
Dr. Mary Teddy Wray, owner and CEO of Laurel Bush Family Dentistry and a Harford Chamber of Commerce board member; Laurie Slizewski, a commercial lending officer at Point Breeze Credit Union; and Jesse Bane, town administrator of the Town of Bel Air, enjoy the evening at the Harford County Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner at the Maryland Golf & Country Club. (Photo by Kate Rodriguez)
Lanell Patrick, left, assistant director for development at Harford Community College, chats with Bob Bloom, general manager of WXCY-FM 103.7. (Photo by Kate Rodriguez)
Mandy Diamond, a principal consultant at Blue Zone Thinking, gives a presentation to the nearly 200 guests at the Maryland Golf & Country Club on the ways in which behaviors and attitudes shape success during the Harford County Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner. (Photo by Kate Rodriguez)
The Harford County Chamber of Commerce and University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health celebrated its annual dinner event Feb. 21 at Maryland Golf & Country Club in Bel Air.
The theme of the evening, “Commerce & Comrade-opoly,” encouraged members of the local business community to unite and work together toward common goals to make Harford County a better place to work, live and play.
Approximately 200 guests were welcomed by Harford Chamber Board Chair Deborah Williams of APG Federal Credit Union. Lyle Sheldon, president and CEO of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, gave remarks on the recent strides UM UCH has made, including a new campus coming to Aberdeen. Harford Community College Dianna Phillips, Ph.D. spoke to the importance of education and the number of lives that have been touched in some way by the college.
Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot gave a keynote address emphasizing working together with bipartisan cooperation. Introduced by Leslie Greenly Smith of the Harford County Public Library, guest speaker Mandy Diamond of Blue Zone Thinking discussed the ways in which our behaviors create a pattern for failure or success.
To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.