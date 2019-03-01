Harford Chamber of Commerce hosts annual dinner

The Harford County Chamber of Commerce and University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health celebrated its annual dinner event Feb. 21 at Maryland Golf & Country Club in Bel Air.

The theme of the evening, “Commerce & Comrade-opoly,” encouraged members of the local business community to unite and work together toward common goals to make Harford County a better place to work, live and play.

Approximately 200 guests were welcomed by Harford Chamber Board Chair Deborah Williams of APG Federal Credit Union. Lyle Sheldon, president and CEO of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, gave remarks on the recent strides UM UCH has made, including a new campus coming to Aberdeen. Harford Community College Dianna Phillips, Ph.D. spoke to the importance of education and the number of lives that have been touched in some way by the college.

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot gave a keynote address emphasizing working together with bipartisan cooperation. Introduced by Leslie Greenly Smith of the Harford County Public Library, guest speaker Mandy Diamond of Blue Zone Thinking discussed the ways in which our behaviors create a pattern for failure or success.

