How to manage high-conflict personalities

By: Special to The Daily Record Jeff Trueman March 1, 2019

The legal profession is a “people” profession. Difficult people abound -- clients, opposing counsel, adjudicators, employers, employees and so on. Problematic personalities exhibit, among other things, “all or nothing” thinking. They often split groups of people into “good and bad,” react defensively to constructive feedback, seek attention and blame others for their problems. Clients or ...

