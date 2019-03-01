Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Lisanti vows staff shake-up, redemption following censure

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 1, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — An embattled Harford County Democratic legislator is vowing to seek redemption in the wake of her censure for using a racial slur. Mary Ann Lisanti, a two-term lawmaker, said that while she denies using the "n-word," she accepts her punishment and is prepared to work to regain the trust of her colleagues. "Healing begins tomorrow," ...

