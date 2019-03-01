Mike Messinger | dancker

Mike Messinger has joined integrated interior solutions firm dancker as managing director. In that role, Messinger will work closely with vice president of sales Adam Bedell to drive company growth.

Messinger brings more than 20 years of experience in the furniture sales industry to his new position. He previously served as vice president of sales at AFD Contract Furniture Inc. He also held positions as sales representative and sales manager at Business Environments and WB Mason, respectively.

At nearly 200 years old, dancker creates effective and flexible environments for organizations that include several Fortune 100 companies. dancker has offices in Baltimore and Capitol Heights, in addition to its headquarters in Somerville, New Jersey.