Quantcast

Plaintiffs, defense bar battle over raising jury trial threshold

Senate proposal would set floor at $30,000 plus

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 1, 2019

ANNAPOLIS – Attorneys for plaintiffs and civil defendants battled before a Senate committee Thursday over a proposed constitutional amendment to raise the amount in controversy that entitles litigants to a jury trial. The measure would raise the threshold from more than $15,000 to more than $30,000. Members of the plaintiffs’ bar -- many of whom are ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo