Silver Spring attorney disbarred after numerous complaints

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 1, 2019

The Court of Appeals disbarred a Silver Spring attorney after several former clients and a stenographer filed formal complaints about her conduct and representation. The unanimous court found Christal Elizabeth Edwards violated 10 Maryland Lawyers’ Rules of Professional Conduct related to diligence, communication, safekeeping property, declining or terminating representation and unauthorized practice of law, among other ...

