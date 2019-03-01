Quantcast

Board that handles federal worker disputes is now vacant

By: Associated Press Juliet Linderman March 1, 2019

The Merit Systems Protection Board, a quasi-judicial government body tasked with settling workplace disputes for millions of federal workers, is officially vacant for the first time in its 40-year history.

