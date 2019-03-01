Quantcast

Nielsen estimates about 16 million watched Michael Cohen

By: Associated Press March 1, 2019

The Nielsen company says that 15.8 million people watched President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, testify against him on television before a congressional committee.

