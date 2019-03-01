Quantcast

USM adds third regional education center in southern Md

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer March 1, 2019

The University System of Maryland has officially added the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center to its portfolio of regional education centers, the system announced Friday. The center, now known as University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, joins regional education centers in Montgomery County and Hagerstown. Students at these centers can participate in programs offered by the ...

