Walker & Dunlop arranges financing for $59.5M project

By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2019

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. arranged $59.6 million in  construction financing for a multifamily development in Walnut Creek, California. The area is one of the nation's most active multifamily markets with consistently above-average employment rates, sustained rent growth, high occupancy and proximity to San Francisco. The project also enjoys a strategic location ...

