Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: LifeBridge acquires Bon Secours; Delegate censured for racial remark

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2019

LifeBridge Health expanded its health care reach in Baltimore this week with a letter of intent to acquire Bon Secours Hospital, while a Harford County Democrat was censured by the House of Delegates for acknowledging the use of a racial slur. Business writer Tim Curtis reported Tuesday that LifeBridge plans to acquire Bon Secours Hospital while ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo