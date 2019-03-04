Quantcast

As medically assisted suicide bill advances in Md., obstacles remain

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer March 4, 2019

Legislation that would allow Maryland patients with a terminal diagnosis to choose to end their own lives was advanced by a legislative committee for the first time Friday, but the measure faces more challenges as it advances through the legislature. Similar legislation has failed to advance past the hearing stage in the previous three years it ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo