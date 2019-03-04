Quantcast

Ex-acting AG Whitaker has left the Justice Department

By: Associated Press March 4, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker has left the Justice Department. Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said Whitaker's last day was Saturday.   Whitaker was replaced last month when William Barr was confirmed as attorney general. He became a counselor in the associate attorney general's office.   Whitaker was elevated to acting attorney general in November after ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo