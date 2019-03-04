Quantcast

After tough questions, Haddaway-Riccio moves closer to confirmation

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 4, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — After a round of tough questioning, acting Department of Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio appears headed for confirmation. The Senate Executive Nominations Committee voted nearly unanimously Monday to recommend confirmation of the former Eastern Shore delegate, who more recently served as a deputy chief of staff to Gov. Larry Hogan. Sen. Paul Pinsky, D-Prince ...

