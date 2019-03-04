How much ‘dog maintenance’ can I deduct from my taxes?

There’s a little bit of hyperbole in this, but Accounting Today recently had some fun with what it called “the most flabbergasting questions from tax clients for tax season.”

Some of these, which were collected by the Minnesota Society of CPAs, were clear head-scratchers. My favorites:

“Why do I owe taxes on gambling winnings?”

“Can a CPA get my taxes done by April 15 if I drop everything off April 14?”

“I did volunteer work for a charitable organization. Can I deduct my time?”

And then there was this one, which on its face seemed fairly ridiculous: “I took photos of my dogs for a calendar. Can I deduct the dogs on my return?”

Well, turns out, according to Accounting Today, you might be able to do just that. So long as you are selling your calendar for business purposes, you may be able to deduct some portion of the cost of the “maintenance of the dogs.” (As a dog owner, I’ve never thought of this as “dog maintenance,” but whatever.)

At the end of the day, Accounting Today suggested — no surprise here — that when in doubt about these or any questions regarding taxes, you should consult your accountant.