Jodi Pestka | Live Casino & Hotel

Jodi Pestka was appointed xdirector of events and promotions with Live Casino & Hotel.

Pestka will be responsible for the successful implementation of all Live Casino & Hotel special events and promotions, as well as invitational promotional programs and offers. She will oversee the life-cycle of both on and off property events that includes research, planning, implementation, evaluation and analysis. She will also organize efforts to drive rated play and stimulate slot and table games play with tournaments, dinners, gift giveaways and tier-based promotions.

In addition, Pestka will manage a team consisting of coordinators and representatives that will ensure a warm, welcoming and exciting environment for each program.