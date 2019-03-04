Kim Potember | Greenberg Gibbons

Kim Potember, senior vice president and director of development with Greenberg Gibbons, a developer of mixed-use, town center and retail properties, was named to the company’s board of directors. She oversees development activities for the company’s growing portfolio of 20 properties across the mid-Atlantic region.

Potember leads projects from concept and pre-development to construction through to an operating property. She currently oversees the development for two of the company’s newest acquisitions, which include the 150-acre Waldorf Station development and the $350 million Towson Row project. Since joining Greenberg Gibbons in 2003, Potember has managed the development efforts for Annapolis Towne Centre, Turf Valley Towne Square and Edgewater Village Center, Waugh Chapel Towne Centre, and the redevelopment of Hunt Valley Towne Centre, Towne Centre at Laurel, Foundry Row and The Shops at Kenilworth.

Prior to joining Greenberg Gibbons, Potember worked for 19 years at The Rouse Company, where she was a Development Director and oversaw the redevelopment and expansion of several shopping malls in the Northeastern region. She is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers and holds a bachelor’s degree in Human Development and Administrative Science from Colby College and an MBA from Loyola University Maryland.