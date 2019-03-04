Quantcast

Love family relinquishes claim on killer’s insurance policy in $30M lawsuit

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 4, 2019

The family of Yeardley Love no longer believe it is entitled to her killer's family homeowners' insurance policy in the family's wrongful death lawsuit, but George Huguely V continues to argue the insurance company must cover him. Sharon Love, the mother of Yeardley Love, filed a new complaint against Huguely in Virginia in December after withdrawing her ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo