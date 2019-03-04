Quantcast

Optimum Fiberoptics acquired by Swiss cabling specialist

By: Daily Record Staff March 4, 2019

Swiss cabling specialist R&M today announced Monday the acquisition of Optimum Fiberoptics Inc., an Elkridge-based fiber optic cable and connectivity specialist. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in 1997 by Jay and Mark Megan, Optimum is a manufacturer and supplier of fiber management products for the commercial, industrial and governmental market. It has developed customer ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo